In a statement defending her actions Michelle revealed the demise of her longterm relationship for the first time.

"I would like to express my deep regret for breaking the law, this was a terrible mistake and an error of judgment," Michelle said in a statement obtained by the publication.

"This behaviour is inexcusable, and I am absolutely devastated and embarrassed to find myself in this position.

"It has been a very difficult time for me the last few weeks dealing with the break-up of my long-term relationship. This is by no means an excuse for my behaviour but I feel the emotional turmoil I have been going through has impacted my decision making. I am extremely sorry for my actions."

As well as enduring a headline-making end to their relationship, Michelle and Steve’s beginnings also attracted drama.

When they went public with their relationship in 2013, after falling in love on weight loss reality show The Biggest Loser, their previous partners were heartbroken.

At the time, Michelle broke up with her husband of nine years, Bill Moore, within weeks of The Commando separating from his de-facto wife of seven years, Froso leading to backlash and tit-for-tat media reports.

Despite the controversy, Michelle and Steve’s connection appeared to strengthen as the years went on, cemented by the birth of their first child Axel, in 2015.

In addition to son Axel, who he shares with Michelle, Steve has three other children from previous relationships: Brianna, 20, Ella, 12 and Jack, eight.

But as time passed, speculation swirled of frosty relationship between the once smitten pair.

Michelle herself even spoke to Now To Love shortly before their split about how she and Steve handled it when there was tension or tricky moments.

"We pick up on each other's vibes on what's happening at any given moment so sometimes he'll just go and do a workout or I'll be like, 'You know what, go do your thing,'" Michelle said.

"I think in any relationship you have to be able to read each other and give the other person that space that they might need and if you're the one kind of giving them the space, you kind of know that eventually one way or another that it'll come back to you. So it's that swings and roundabouts scenario."

Since calling it quits, the Commando has moved on with new girlfriend Harika Vancuylenberg, while Michelle recently took to Instagram to confess she is currently “single and happy”.

The Celebrity Apprentice star is determined to put the heartbreak behind her, and in May 2021 reflected on the collapse of the relationship.

“To be honest, it was the hardest time of my life, ever, leading up to what happened,” Michelle told The Sydney Morning Herald’s Good Weekend, describing herself as being in a “pretty dark place”.

She added: “I felt like I was in a fog, and I didn't know what was happening.”

