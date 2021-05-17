"So happy to be in Australia with him." Ten

David also shared a rare insight into his family life when he revealed that part of his Survivor prize money would go towards helping his wife's health.

"My wife has some health complications with an auto immune problem with Lupus," he explained to TV WEEK.

Pearl opened up about her chronic illness in 2018 when she shared a throwback photo from six years before.

"These were happy days, before i got sick with lupus when I took my health and strength for granted. Even though I hope to never experience that pain, weakness and inflammation again, I’m so thankful for how it rearranged my priorities forever," she wrote.

In a chat with WHO, David was thankful that Pearl supported him for not one, but two seasons of Survivor.

"My wife is so amazing and she’s so supportive, she hasn’t once said to me that she regrets it, she’s never given me any static about being away. I’m in an industry where I am away a lot but when I’m away I’m able to make calls and talk and text, so this is a whole different ball game," he told the mag in 2020.

"She’s had to purely be my emotional support base because of dealing with the game, so it was committing my family to Survivor as well as myself just to make a better life for them.

"Her giving me a chance to win that money and to make a new career and next stage for myself was an amazing opportunity."

Of course, Pearl isn't David's first wife.

New Idea previously reported that before his modelling days, David lived a very different life as a website developer and a dedicated member of the Claremont Baptist Church.

The reality star was also married to jewellery designer Kathleen, whom he met at Edith Cowan University where he was studying a Bachelor of Business.

However after seven years of marriage, the couple parted ways and moved to America.

The former couple share two sons, Winston and Hugo, who live in Perth with Kathleen and her new husband, Jarrod and David revealed he moved back to Australia to be closer with his boys.

"Two of my boys have been growing up in Perth and they can't quite get the same relationship through Skype as they would in person," he told the publication.

"It's pretty expensive to fly a family of four here and have a place to stay. We were intent on making the move back and Survivor has given me the ability to do that."