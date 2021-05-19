Instagram

The Veronicas - @theveronicasmusic

Aussie twin sisters Jessica and Lisa Origliasso, who are best known as singing duo The Veronicas, use their shared account dedicated to their music to upload album details and behind the scenes snippets.

They also have their own separate accounts for more personal content, where Jess can be found at @jessicaveronica and Lisa at @lisa_veronica.

Instagram

Ross Noble - @mrrossnoble



English comedian and actor Ross Noble often uses his Instagram platform to upload his comedy skits, motorcycle adventures, and the occasional selfie.

Instagram

Shaynna Blaze - @shaynnablaze

The Block judge Shaynna Blaze uses her account to post all things interior design, but also shares her stunning and stylish outfits - transforming her Instagram into a look book of sorts.

Instagram

David Genat - @davidgenat

He was the winner of Australian Survivor: All-Stars, but David Genat is also an international model and often uses his Instagram to post snaps from his shoots.

The reality TV star also shares his daily adventures - where he lets his humour shine through.

Instagram

Martha Kalifatidis - @marthaa__k

Martha Kalifatidis hailed in from Married at First Sight, and used her profile to become a social media influencer after the show ended.

Her Instagram is filled with updates on her new looks, loved-up snaps with her boyfriend, and her outfits of the day.

Instagram

Rob Shehadie - @robshehadie

Star of Here Come the Habibs, Rob Shehadie is also a writer and comedian, and is always sharing comedic clips with his followers.

Instagram

Camilla Franks - @camillawithlove

Iconic fashion designer and artist Camilla Franks uses her Instagram to represent her label, but will also share the odd personal post on the account.

In May 2021, Camilla took to Instagram to share a photo of herself clinging to her daughter Luna’s teddy bear as she recovered in hospital from a surgery to remove her ovaries.

Instagram

Anthony Callea - @anthonycallea

Australian Idol star Anthony Callea is all about having fun and enjoying life, which he happily shares with his followers on Instagram.

He also uploads skits with his husband, and loves to make people laugh.

Instagram

Alex Hayes - @alexhayes

Surfing, heights, and all things outdoors is what Alex Hayes is about. The social media star uses his platform to show his wild adventures and makes it look seamless.

Instagram

Michelle Bridges - @mishbridges

Celebrity personal trainer, author and TV personality Michelle Bridges is a proud mum to a five-year-old son, and often uses her Instagram to share sweet photos of them bonding together.

Instagram

Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli - @wippa1

He's one half of Nova FM’s Fitzy & Wippa radio show, but when Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli isn't at work, he's with his beautiful family, whom he always shows off on his account.

Instagram

Olivia Vivian - @oliviavivian

She's the most successful woman in Australian Ninja Warrior history and Olympic gymnast, with Olivia Vivian proving she's still got it with her crazy stunts.