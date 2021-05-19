The Veronicas - @theveronicasmusic
Aussie twin sisters Jessica and Lisa Origliasso, who are best known as singing duo The Veronicas, use their shared account dedicated to their music to upload album details and behind the scenes snippets.
They also have their own separate accounts for more personal content, where Jess can be found at @jessicaveronica and Lisa at @lisa_veronica.
Ross Noble - @mrrossnoble
English comedian and actor Ross Noble often uses his Instagram platform to upload his comedy skits, motorcycle adventures, and the occasional selfie.
Shaynna Blaze - @shaynnablaze
The Block judge Shaynna Blaze uses her account to post all things interior design, but also shares her stunning and stylish outfits - transforming her Instagram into a look book of sorts.
David Genat - @davidgenat
He was the winner of Australian Survivor: All-Stars, but David Genat is also an international model and often uses his Instagram to post snaps from his shoots.
The reality TV star also shares his daily adventures - where he lets his humour shine through.
Martha Kalifatidis - @marthaa__k
Martha Kalifatidis hailed in from Married at First Sight, and used her profile to become a social media influencer after the show ended.
Her Instagram is filled with updates on her new looks, loved-up snaps with her boyfriend, and her outfits of the day.
Rob Shehadie - @robshehadie
Star of Here Come the Habibs, Rob Shehadie is also a writer and comedian, and is always sharing comedic clips with his followers.
Camilla Franks - @camillawithlove
Iconic fashion designer and artist Camilla Franks uses her Instagram to represent her label, but will also share the odd personal post on the account.
In May 2021, Camilla took to Instagram to share a photo of herself clinging to her daughter Luna’s teddy bear as she recovered in hospital from a surgery to remove her ovaries.
Anthony Callea - @anthonycallea
Australian Idol star Anthony Callea is all about having fun and enjoying life, which he happily shares with his followers on Instagram.
He also uploads skits with his husband, and loves to make people laugh.
Alex Hayes - @alexhayes
Surfing, heights, and all things outdoors is what Alex Hayes is about. The social media star uses his platform to show his wild adventures and makes it look seamless.
Michelle Bridges - @mishbridges
Celebrity personal trainer, author and TV personality Michelle Bridges is a proud mum to a five-year-old son, and often uses her Instagram to share sweet photos of them bonding together.
Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli - @wippa1
He's one half of Nova FM’s Fitzy & Wippa radio show, but when Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli isn't at work, he's with his beautiful family, whom he always shows off on his account.
Olivia Vivian - @oliviavivian
She's the most successful woman in Australian Ninja Warrior history and Olympic gymnast, with Olivia Vivian proving she's still got it with her crazy stunts.