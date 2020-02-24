Instagram

News of Steve’s romance comes as Michelle was last week handed a three-month driving ban and a $750 fine after pleading guilty to mid-range drink-driving while her child was in the car on Australia Day. She will also have to drive with an alcohol interlock for one year.

While there were rumours Steve wanted to get back with ex, Froso, it seems she was unwilling to give him a second chance. Now, Harika is more than happy to fill that gap.

Spending Valentine’s Day with Steve, the personal trainer was “giddy with excitement and glowing”, looking forward to their hot date at her place.

“She was really tired the morning after,” laughs the friend. “She didn’t give away too many details, but it seemed things went as expected.”

It would also seem Harika was far from surprised the famous fitness duo had split.

“Someone brought it up at the gym; they had read about it and she joked that it was ‘scandalous’, with a knowing smile,” says the friend.

Instagram

Posting photos on her social media, Steve and his new flame certainly seem happy in their relationship, but friends of Michelle have spoken out about the intimate snaps, showing the pair with their arms around one another, which were taken when she and Steve were still an item.

“She is not going to be happy when she sees these,” says the friend.

“Michelle wants nothing more than to get back together and has always been so paranoid that he would meet someone on one of his work trips. It now appears all of Michelle’s worst fears have come true."

AAP

She's just like Michelle!

Looking at photos of Michelle and Steve’s new flame, Harika, it’s not hard to see they could easily pass as sisters. And it turns out they have more in common than just their looks.

According to the Facebook page of a fitness centre where Harika worked, like Michelle, who was a trainer on The Biggest Loser, Harika is a great fitness motivator.

“Coach Harika is the pocket rocket powerhouse of motivation,” one of her clients commented on the F45 Training The Ponds page.

“Harika never lets you slack off! You can’t hide from Harika!”

Another client added: “Above all that she’s a genuine, beautiful person with a heart of gold … and arms like concrete boulders.”

For more, pick up a copy of this week's New Idea - on sale now!