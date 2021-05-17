Tim Campbell (left) and Anthony Callea (right) have been married since 2014. Getty

However, that soon changed when Tim and Anthony worked together on a musical in Perth, with Anthony revealing to the publication: “We had lunch two or three times and once I realised that he shared the same feelings as me. It progressed from there.”

While the pair originally vowed to take things slow, the smitten couple were quickly all in on their relationship and had bought a house together with six months, with Tim revealing of Anthony: “I’m Yin to his Yang.”

Tim and Anthony’s relationship continued to flourish and by August 2014, the pair had announced their engagement.

“I’m Yin to his Yang,” Tim once said of Anthony. Instagram

Not wasting any time, the couple travelled to New Zealand in November that same year to tie the knot, where same-sex marriage was legal (at the time, they could not legally get married in their home country of Australia).

“It’s extra special today as @timcampbelltwit and I get to share the news we are married!” Anthony excitedly announced on his Instagram account following their nuptials.

“They were two of the most special nights of my life,” Tim told Woman’s Day in 2014 of their big day.

“It was so magical and so beautiful. It was actually quite incredible.”

"I thought I would never get married. We spoke about it for a while, and we both felt we didn't need a piece of paper to validate our love. However, all of a sudden it just felt right and I'm actually so grateful we did get married," Anthony told Woman's Day recently. Instagram

And almost seven years later, it appears their affection for one another is no where near close to wavering.

Reflecting on their wedding in a new interview with Woman’s Day in 2021, Anthony expressed his gratitude for being able to legally wed.

"I thought I would never get married. We spoke about it for a while, and we both felt we didn't need a piece of paper to validate our love. However, all of a sudden it just felt right and I'm actually so grateful we did get married," he explained.

Still going strong! Instagram

Tim added: "We were surprised that it did make our relationship better, because we never thought it would make a difference."

After all these years, what do Tim and Anthony believe to be the key to success in their marriage?

"I think it's really important to be in tune with each other," Anthony admitted.

And given they’re still going strong after 13 years, they must be doing something right!

Want your own fairytale romance? Sign up for eHarmony today!