The Lorna Jane brand was officially founded in 1990 by both Lorna and Bill. The namesake is the Chief Creative Officer while her husband is the Chief Executive Officer.

Four years after the pair started the company, they wed on September 11th 1994.

As their relationship got stronger, so too did their business and the power couple have built one of the most affluent activewear labels on the market.

Speaking to Steph Adams back in 2014, Lorna explained that her husband remains her biggest inspiration for her success.

Lorna and Bill married on September 11th, 1994. Instagram

"My husband, Bill, has always and will always be my biggest source of inspiration." Lorna told Steph. "Since the early days of Lorna Jane, Bill has been at my side with incredible determination and an entrepreneurial spirit that never ceases to amaze me. Without Bill as CEO, Lorna Jane would not be where it is today."

Despite being busier than ever building an activewear empire, Lorna and Bill still prioritise their relationship.

Speaking to Now To Love in New Zealand back in 2019, the fitness entrepreneur explained she and Bill try to maintain a healthy work-life balance by spending time with one another outside of the office.

"I try to leave the office by 6pm most days and go for a walk with my husband, Bill, and our dog, Roger, to catch up on each other's day before dinner." Lorna told the publication.

Lorna has revealed that Bill will always be her "biggest source of inspiration". Instagram

In March this year, Lorna and Bill purchased a $14 million Byron Bay estate where Australian actress Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley wed in 2016.

The big purchase came after the power couple sold their two LA homes for a combined $22.6 million in February this year.

During filming for Celebrity Apprentice Australia, Lorna confessed she missed her other half "like crazy" in a candid Instagram post.

Sharing a sweet snap of herself, Bill, and their pup atop a deck, staring off at an ocean view, Lorna wrote, "Missing these guys 💙Have really enjoyed the last couple of months filming Celebrity Apprentice but now I can’t wait to have some precious time with my Sydney Fam (@leoniecdubois) before heading home to these two and my team @lornajaneactive who I have been missing like crazy!!!!"

