Shaynna has had quite the thriving career! Instagram

Shaynna has had a couple of confidants in her corner as she navigates a career in the spotlight.

The decorator shares a son, Jess Kenneally, and a daughter, Carly Kenneally, with her first husband. While that relationship is very private, her latter marriage was much more publicised.

The Block judge was married to personal trainer Steve Vaughan for 18 years until the pair separated in August 2018.

At the time, Shaynna penned a brief statement about the ended relationship on Instagram, explaining that her and Steve's paths had "changed directions".

Shaynna was married to personal trainer Steve Vaughan for 18 years until the pair separated in August 2018. Instagram

"Sometimes in life, our paths change directions and now this is one of those times for me, with Steve and I separating. I will not be making any further statements about this and whilst I appreciate your support, I ask that you respect our right to privacy." Shaynna wrote.

The once happy couple originally met at a Melbourne bar and hit it off right away, engaging in a whirlwind romance that saw them engaged 11 months later.

Due to their thriving careers, it was hard for the couple to make time for one another. Back in 2018, Shaynna spoke to New Idea about how she and Steve managed to overcome this hurdle.

"The secret is every time we go out, it actually is date night,’ Shaynna told us. "You treat each other as your date, rather than just expecting them to always be there.

"When you catch up, you just make sure that you’re present. You make sure that you’re there with each other and always touching base."

She's got a keen eye for design! Instagram

Since her sad split with Steve, Shaynna has been linked to many eligible Australian bachelors.

Just late last year, the rumour mill was buzzing with the word that the new Celebrity Apprentice star had a few sparks flying with industry pal and legendary cricketer Shane Warne.

A source dished to New Idea in September, “You can’t get two more Melbourne personalities than Shane and Shaynna, and they’ve been circling around each other on the same social scene there for years.

“Shaynna’s a force to be reckoned with as both a person and a businesswoman, and she’d keep Shane on his toes. That’s exactly what he needs in a partner!”

Shaynna recently shared a sweet Mother's Day tribute to her kids. Instagram

Regardless of any potential flames, Shaynna has her thriving career and her kids to keep her company.

Just this Sunday, 9th May, the interior designer posted a touching Mother's Day tribute to her pride and joy, Jess and Carly, to Instagram.

Sharing a sweet black and white photo of her kids, Shaynna wrote, "I won the lottery when these two precious souls allowed me to be their Mumma. Nothing compares to the ride of motherhood with my babies. Happy Mother’s Day everyone and special love to all those not with us now ❤️."