MAFS' Martha Kalifatidis is one of the Celebrity Apprentice 2021 stars. Channel Nine

Channel Nine has confirmed that Celebrity Apprentice kicks off on Sunday May 23 on Channel Nine at 7pm.

Big names from the worlds of music, reality TV and fashion will be starring but it's British billionaire Lord Alan Sugar who they'll have to impress every week who certainly doesn't hold back when it comes to criticism.

In one memorable moment to come, the 74-year-old states: "If I have to listen to this anymore, I'll out-do Van Gogh - cut off both my bloody ears."

Lord Sugar doesn't hold back. Channel Nine

In a previous chat with WHO at the 2020 AACTA Awards, interior design queen Shaynna Blaze admitted that despite his tough demeanour and no-nonsense London attitude, Lord Sugar, who has fronted the UK version of the show for the last 15 years, isn't as scary as he comes across.

"Don't tell anyone, he's actually a sweetheart," Shaynna revealed.

"I actually found him to be the nicest person, he was great."

She added: "Look, I've got to say with what he's achieved in his life and where he is, he's pretty down to earth and he says it like it is. As everything with I do, I do a truth bomb and a lot of people don't like that so I totally respect him for it."

Contestants include The Veronicas, Michelle Bridges and Married At First Sight's Martha Kalifatidis. Channel Nine

In a report by New Idea last October, some of the “bigger personalities” on the show butted heads with each other – and producers were rubbing their hands in glee over the drama that was being captured on camera.

“There’s more than a few divas in the mix and some interesting alliances are starting to form,” the on-set insider revealed at the time.

“Get ready for fireworks.”

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Who.