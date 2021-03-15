Interior designer Shaynna Blaze (pictured) has become a household name, thanks to her iconic TV roles on several home improvement shows. Instagram/Foxtel

“The wonderful Shaynna Blaze has sadly decided it’s time to move on from Selling Houses Australia. We’ll miss her deeply on the show - and her beautiful laugh,” the message read.

Shortly afterwards, the interior designer responded, writing: “These are words I never thought I would be saying so I am telling you this with a heavy heart.”

She continued: “Leaving @sellinghousesaus is a big decision for me, and one I didn’t take lightly.

“I hoped I’d be able to balance working on Selling Houses, honouring my business commitments to clients, and pursuing some other exciting upcoming projects, but once SHA’s production schedule was confirmed it quickly became obvious that unfortunately, juggling everything was going to be too much of a stretch,” she added.

The interior designer concluded by thanking the network for provided her very first gig on television, which she said she will be forever grateful for.

Shaynna’s sudden departure comes after celebrity gardener Charlie Albone made the shock decision to move to Seven’s Better Homes and Garden last year.

According to TV Blackbox, Selling Homes’ host Andrew Winter will remain as the show’s host, alongside two newbies, who will be announced later this year.

Foxtel’s executive director of television, Brian Walsh, credited Shaynna for her “pivotal” role on the show, which has been a success thanks to her contribution.

“I would like to thank Shaynna for thirteen incredible seasons with Selling Houses Australia and the pivotal role she has played in the success of the series,” Andrew said.

“Sadly, the Covid-19 pandemic has interrupted the regular production rhythm for all of our local productions, and we are shooting season 14 at a different time, meaning Shaynna’s existing commitments and new projects have made her unavailable for the upcoming season.

“Shaynna has enjoyed a long association with Foxtel and in particular the LifeStyle Group and we completely understand her decision and wish her well with her other business projects,” he said.