Gone is Mark Bouris and in his place (and responsible for “firing” the stars) is Lord Alan Sugar. He’ll be joined by incredibly talented business women Lorna Jane Clarkson and Boost Juice’s Janine Allis who will be Alan’s righthand women throughout the show’s run.

Yep, an all-new Celebrity Apprentice is on its way back as Channel Nine resurrect the fan-favourite series.

It’s the latest reality TV reboot set to light up our TV screens in 2021.

According to TV Blackbox, the decision to reboot the show was in response to the pandemic, with the network looking to commission a show that had proven to be a commercial success.

Television company Fremantle previously produced the series four times for Nine, but rights have now changed hands to Warner Brothers Australia.

The Nine Network previously teased the new season promises plenty of never-before-seen twists and tasks to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

In each episode, celebrities will take on epic tasks, using their business savvy, creativity and charm – while reaching into their little black book of contacts – to win cash for their chosen charities.

After it was revealed last month that Michelle Bridges and Michael “Wippa” Wipfli were among the stars taking part, we’ve been dying to know who else will be giving Celebrity Apprentice a shot.

Well, wonder no more because the full line-up has just been announced – and let’s just say there are a few surprises!

