The rebooted reality show's line-up just dropped - and it's quite a mix!
- by
Erin Doyle
It’s the latest reality TV reboot set to light up our TV screens in 2021.
Yep, an all-new Celebrity Apprentice is on its way back as Channel Nine resurrect the fan-favourite series.
Gone is Mark Bouris and in his place (and responsible for “firing” the stars) is Lord Alan Sugar. He’ll be joined by incredibly talented business women Lorna Jane Clarkson and Boost Juice’s Janine Allis who will be Alan’s righthand women throughout the show’s run.
WATCH: Blake Garvey refuses to take his shirt off for charity on Celeb Apprentice
According to TV Blackbox, the decision to reboot the show was in response to the pandemic, with the network looking to commission a show that had proven to be a commercial success.
Television company Fremantle previously produced the series four times for Nine, but rights have now changed hands to Warner Brothers Australia.
The Nine Network previously teased the new season promises plenty of never-before-seen twists and tasks to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
In each episode, celebrities will take on epic tasks, using their business savvy, creativity and charm – while reaching into their little black book of contacts – to win cash for their chosen charities.