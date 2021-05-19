Ross currently lives in Melbourne with his wife Fran. Instagram

Ross and Fran eventually returned to Australia and have made quite the lives for themselves.

Back in 2019, the couple upgraded their mid-century Mount Eliza home for a property on the Mornington Peninsula with a larger block of land.

"They're moving to acerage," RT Edgar director Ms Sayers told Domain at the time of purchase. "They did own a property in St Andrews which was sadly destroyed in the Black Saturday bushfires and they've decided their hearts belong on their land."

While Fran doesn't feature too much on Ross' social media, the comedian has been known to mention his wife in numerous of his stand-up routines, with hilarious results.

As well as joking about being unable to keep up with his wife's "fit" Australian family, during his BBC Live At The Apollo performance, the 44-year-old told a hilarious story about a bit he used to do with his wife at the supermarket.

Explaining that he used to hold up a can of dog food and shout "Fran!" down the aisle, Ross claimed that his loving wife would, time and time again, exasperatedly reply "We haven't got a dog".

"I did this every time we went to the supermarket for about two years." the stand-up said during the routine. "And she started to get a bit annoyed. And finally, she snapped, she lost it, and she got us a dog."

In the same performance, the comedian joked that he eventually changed the cans of dog food for nappies when he would yell out to her in the grocery store.

But rather than conceding and giving him a child (as was Ross' intention with the switch), without skipping a beat, Fran replied, "No Ross, it's alright, the Doctor said you don't have to wear them anymore".

It looks like funny man Ross has some competition on his hands. Let's see if he's still laughing after facing Lord Alan Sugar's wrath on this season of Celebrity Apprentice Australia.