The Lord is leading the show. Channel Nine

“While London is like a ghost town, there's a real buzz in Australia and New Zealand, where life is almost back to normal amid the pandemic,” he said.

“There would be plenty that the teams of hopeful entrepreneurs could do, whereas filming in London is likely to still be tricky next year, especially as the restrictions change all the time.”

The straight-talking businessman got his wish when he was soon recruited to join the Australian celebrity edition.

Alan is now a billionaire. Instagram

Alan’s life has been a real rags-to-riches story.

Born in London, he lived in a council flat in Hackney with his family. His father was a tailor, and as soon as he was old enough, Alan began working on a grocery store to help provide and pay the bills.

At 16 he left school to pursue c ivil service as a statistician at the Ministry of Education. He also started a side-hustle selling radio aerials for cars and other electrical goods out of a van that he hired with savings he had from his first job.

At 21 the Lord started consumer electronics company Amstrad (Alan Michael Sugar Trading). The company began as a general importer/exporter and wholesaler, but soon specialised in consumer electronics and over time has become his largest business venture.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Lord Alan Sugar became hit billionaire status in 2015 and is now estimated to be worth around $1.7 billion.