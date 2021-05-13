So young! (Search for a Supermodel)

The father-of-three appeared on Search for a Supermodel in 2002 as part of a bet he made with a friend after watching iconic film, Zoolander.

In the hopes of winning $50 from his best mate, David went to the show audition and gave his best Ben Stiller "blue steel".

“I pretty much owe my career to that film [Zoolander],” David told Perth Now of the bet.

Footage from the reality show has resurfaced online, and David sure wasn’t exaggerating when he said he gave his Zoolander impression 110 per cent.

The young model can be seen strutting his stuff alongside competitors and answering questions during heats of the show.

Who knew a simple bet would result in an international modelling career? (Are Media Syndication)

Not only did he successfully rise through the ranks of the show, he won alongside now equally esteemed model, Nicole Trunfio, which secured them both a contract with Ford agency in New York.

He’s gone on to model for the likes of Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss.