Jess and Lisa from The Veronicas are starring on the show. Image: Instagram

“There’s more than a few divas in the mix and some interesting alliances are starting to form,” tells our set insider.

“Get ready for fireworks.”

According to TV Blackbox, the decision to reboot the show was in response to the pandemic, with the network looking to commission a show that had proven to be a commercial success.

Television company Fremantle previously produced the series four times for Nine, but rights have now changed hands to Warner Brothers Australia.

MAFS star Martha is making her return to reality TV on Celeb Apprentice. Image: Instagram

The full cast of Celebrity Apprentice Australia for 2021. Image: Supplied

The Nine Network previously teased the new season promises plenty of never-before-seen twists and tasks to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

In each episode, celebrities will take on epic tasks, using their business savvy, creativity and charm – while reaching into their little black book of contacts – to win cash for their chosen charities.

Who is Lord Alan Sugar?

Lord Alan Sugar is the 2021 Celebrity Apprentice Australia CEO. Image: Supplied

Sorry Mark Bouris, you’re fired!

After four seasons at the helm, the businessman has departed The Celebrity Apprentice Australia, with British billionaire Lord Alan Sugar hired as the new CEO.

Lord Sugar – who is the 121st richest person in the UK – has fronted the UK version of The Apprentice for the last 15 years.

Meanwhile, activewear queen Lorna Jane and Boost Juice founder and Australian Survivor alum Janine Allis are the mogul’s new advisers.

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now.