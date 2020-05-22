Michelle Bridges shares a selfie following her break up with Steve "The Commando" Willis. Instagram

But it was the fitness queen’s response that was seen by some as a telling reference to her personal life following her break-up with Steve.

“It's amazing what can happen when you cut stuff which has been holding you back. It’s a release,” Michelle wrote.

In January, Michelle officially confirmed the couple had called it quits after being caught drink-driving on Australia Day, while the former couple's four-year-old son Axel was in the car with her.

"I would like to express my deep regret for breaking the law, this was a terrible mistake and an error of judgment," Michelle said in a statement obtained by the publication.

"This behaviour is inexcusable, and I am absolutely devastated and embarrassed to find myself in this position.

"It has been a very difficult time for me the last few weeks dealing with the break-up of my long-term relationship. This is by no means an excuse for my behaviour but I feel the emotional turmoil I have been going through has impacted my decision making. I am extremely sorry for my actions."

Michelle and Steve went public with their relationship in 2013, after falling in love on weight loss reality show The Biggest Loser, where they both worked as trainers.

At the time, Michelle broke up with her husband of nine years, Bill Moore, within weeks of The Commando separating from his de-facto wife of seven years, Froso.

As well as son Axel, who he shares with Michelle, Steve has three other children from previous relationships: Brianna, 19, Ella, 11 and Jack seven.