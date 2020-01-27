Michelle has since issued a statement to The Daily Telegraph, calling the incident "an error in judgement".

“I would like to express my deep regret for breaking the law, this was a terrible mistake and an error of judgment,” she said in a statement.

“This behaviour is inexcusable, and I am absolutely devastated and embarrassed to find myself in this position. It has been a very difficult time for me the last few weeks dealing with the break-up of my long-term relationship."



"This is by no means an excuse for my behaviour but I feel the emotional turmoil I have been going through has impacted my decision making. I am extremely sorry for my actions.”

Bridges was pulled over by police on New South Head Rd in Sydney’s east at approximately 11.25am yesterday.

She was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station where she allegedly blew a reading of 0.086.