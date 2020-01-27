NSW Police confirmed the TV star's arrest earlier today.
“A 49-year-old woman, driving a Range Rover SUV, was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result,” police said in a statement.
“A 5-year-old passenger was in the car at the time."
The Biggest Loser star shares five-year-old Axel with Willis.
She will face a Waverley Local Court on February 18 on a mid-range PCA.
Back in August 2019, New Idea obtained exclusive photos of Michelle and Steve's very public meltdown.
The celeb fitness trainers were at a Sydney park with their son when they appeared to exchange terse words.
At one point Steve seemed to be getting increasingly irate while his partner looked away.
The pair first got together in 2013 after meeting while working together on The Biggest Loser.
Before officially stepping out as a couple, they were both in other relationships, Steve with a woman known only as ‘Froso’, the mother of two of his children, Ella, 11, and Jack, 8, and Michelle with her former business partner and gym owner, Bill Moore.