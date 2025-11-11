“Smoking gun” evidence found in new search for Maddie McCann

The Polish woman recently convicted of harassing Madeleine McCann’s parents has been accused of hiding bombshell evidence that proved she wasn’t the missing toddler.

Advertisement

For years, Julia Wandelt falsely claimed she was Maddie and bombarded Kate and Gerry McCann with up to 60 calls a day, turning up at their home, and even telling Kate, “You are Mummy.”

Maddie was four-years-old when she disappeared while on holiday in Portugal with her parents. (Credit: AAP)

Last week, Wandelt, 24, was found guilty of harassing the McCanns over a three-year period and was sentenced to six months in jail.

However, as she has been in custody since her arrest in February, Wandelt will be deported to her native Poland. She is expected to remain in custody ahead of her removal.

Advertisement

An investigation from The Sun has now alleged that Wandelt secretly stored photos under her mattress of her happy childhood growing up in Poland, with the parents she has continually claimed are not hers.

Dr Fia Johansson with Wandelt in Poland in early 2023. (Credit: Dr Fia Johansson)

According to the publication, the trove includes photos of Wandelt, as a baby, being held by her father and mother, playing on a rocking horse with her father as a toddler, and a Polish childhood health document belonging to Wandelt, which sets out her height, weight, vaccination records, and health concerns.

However, during the four-week trial at Leicester’s Crown Court, Wandelt has claimed she had no childhood memories, didn’t believe her parents were her real ones, and was unsure if she was the missing British toddler.

Advertisement

The evidence was shared by forensic physiology expert and private investigator, Dr Fia Johansson, who met Wandelt in early 2023. She let the Polish woman stay at her home in California for a few weeks.

Photos of Julia Wandelt with her parents were found by Dr Johansson. (Credit: Supplied)

Dr Johansson says she found the evidence stuffed under a mattress at her home.

She told The Sun she wanted to share the “smoking gun” evidence to show that Wandelt is a “dangerous and unpredictable individual” who was “fully aware of her lies and acted deliberately for fame and financial gain.”

Advertisement

During Wandelt’s stay at her home, Dr Johansson paid for her to do a DNA ancestry test, which proved she was of Polish, Romanian, and Lithuanian heritage – and not able to be related to the McCanns.

Wandelt stayed with Dr Johansson in California. (Credit: Supplied)

Apparently, their relationship soured when Wandelt became hysterical over the DNA results and threatened to visit the McCanns.

“She has tricked her followers into believing her lies and sending her money on GoFundMe pages,” Dr Johansson claimed to The Sun.

Advertisement

“I saw through her scam and dirty lies.

Kate and Gerry refused to take part in Wandelt’s DNA test. (Credit: Getty)

Following Wandelt’s sentencing, Kate and Gerry made a rare public statement and called for renewed focus on Madeleine’s disappearance.

“Despite the jury’s guilty verdict of harassment, we take no pleasure in the result,” they said via their local police force.

Advertisement

“Like most people, we did not want to go through a court process and only wanted the harassment to stop.

“We hope Ms Wandelt will receive the appropriate care and support she needs, and any vulnerability will not be exploited by others.”

“If anyone has any new evidence relating to Madeleine’s disappearance, please pass this on to the police.”

Advertisement