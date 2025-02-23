McCann family experience devastating new blow

The Polish woman who bizarrely claims she is Madeleine McCann was dramatically arrested last week, moments after landing in Britain.

Julia Wandelt, 23, was arrested on suspicion of stalking and harassing Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, after she touched down at Bristol Airport on February 19.

Police reportedly swooped in on Julia and a friend, who lives in Cardiff, leaving other passengers stunned. The friend, who is thought to be in her sixties, was also arrested.

Madeleine disappeared in May 2007. (Credit: Shutterstock)

The news comes just days after Julia announced another update to the bizarre saga, releasing a fresh set of DNA ‘results’ that, she says, “strongly support” her controversial claim to be the missing toddler.

She also claimed they confirmed Gerry is her biological father.

In several posts to her public Instagram account, Julia said she submitted her DNA results to a “world expert with over 28 years of experience in the field”, who compared them to hair and saliva samples found at the Portugal site where Madeleine vanished.

The youngster disappeared from her bed at a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in May 2007. She was just three years old.

Police arrested Julia after she flew in from Wrocław, Poland. (Credit: Dr Fia Johansson)

According to Julia, the unnamed expert found there was a 69.23 percent match between the DNA samples.

“The genetic evidence strongly supports that [Gerry] could be Julia’s biological father, as the data aligns perfectly with a parent-child relationship,” they state.

Julia also claims the results show she is “part British, part Irish”, and that she has similar genetic matches to Madeleine’s eyes, teeth, nose, and voice.

Shockingly, she also recently posted an audio recording of an alleged phone call she’d made to Gerry. The man hung up on her a few seconds into the phone call and said she must have the wrong number.

Gerry and Kate refused to take part in Julia’s DNA test. (Image: Getty)

Julia’s parents have strongly refuted her claims and say they are devastated at her “threats, lies, manipulations [and internet] activity”.

She made global headlines in 2023 when she first claimed she was Madeleine, despite a DNA test finding her to be of Polish, Lithuanian, and Romanian heritage.

She later told the BBC she “regretted” the ordeal and apologised to Kate and Gerry for any pain caused.

At the time of publication, the McCann family had not issued a statement on the arrest.