Why Madeleine McCann’s parents believe their missing daughter is still alive

Madeleine McCann’s parents have revealed they still hold a “glimmer of hope” that their missing daughter is alive.

Madeleine’s case captured the world after the three-year-old went missing from her bed in a holiday apartment in Lagos, Portugal, on May 3, 2007.

Her heartbroken parents, Gerry and Kate, still don’t know what happened to Madeleine, but said there is “no evidence” that she is dead.

Speaking at a trial of two women accused of stalking the family, Gerry said: “We don’t know what happened to Madeleine. There is no evidence she is dead.”

“We hope, and we know it is only a glimmer, that Madeleine is alive and one day we will find her.”

“So when people claim to be your daughter, it inevitably pulls your heartstrings.”

Gerry was giving evidence at Leicester Crown Court during the trial of Julia Wandelt, 24, and Karen Spragg, 61.

The two women are each charged with one count of stalking Gerry and Kate between June 2022 and February 2025. Both women deny the charge.

Ms Wandelt is accused of claiming to be Madeleine and visiting the McCanns’ home address.

Giving evidence, Kate said: “It’s obvious the thing I want the most … is for Madeleine to be back and for Madeleine to be calling me ‘Mum’.

“And that was really stressful for me. Referring to me as ‘Mum’ is hard.”

Kate told the court that they only decided to take police action when Ms Wandelt allegedly contacted their adult daughter, Amelie.

Her voice broke as she detailed how much Amelie and her twin brother, Sean, have had to deal with over the years.

“What they have had to deal with, and still have to deal with, is a lot. I want that to be as minimal as possible, so I don’t want any attention on them,” she said.

Kate added that she remains in contact with Operation Grange, the Met Police team investigating Madeleine’s disappearance, every few months.

The trial is ongoing.