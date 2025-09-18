Maddie McCann’s prime suspect walks free: “The girl is dead”

The key suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann is now a free man, after he was released from a German prison overnight with prosecutors warning he remains “dangerous.”

Advertisement

German national Christian Brueckner had been serving a seven-year sentence for sexually assaulting a pensioner in Praia da Luz, Portugal – the same area where three-year-old Maddie vanished from in May 2007.

Maddie was three years old when she vanished. (Credit: AAP)

On Wednesday morning (local time), Brueckner, 48, was driven out of the prison grounds in his lawyer’s car. He will now live at a secret safe house.

Prosecutors said he would need to wear an electronic tag for five years, meet with his parole officer on a monthly basis, and declare to the court any changes of residence.

Advertisement

His passport has also been reportedly cancelled.

Brueckner was driven out of the high-security prison in Sehnde, near Hanover, Germany, by his lawyer. (Credit: AAP)

News of Brueckner’s release comes as a bitter blow to Madeliene’s heartbroken parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, who have spent the last 17 years searching for answers after their little girl disappeared from their holiday apartment in Portugal.

Detectives first linked Brueckner to Maddie’s disappearance in 2020 after a witness came forward with key information, including his phone data and links to the area at the same time Maddie vanished.

Advertisement

However, he has strongly denied any involvement.

Brueckner has spent seven years in jail. There are fears he could now escape and go under the radar of authorities. (Credit: Getty)

There are new fears that Brueckner could now flee into mainland Europe, as authorities from Germany, Portugal, and Britain continue to seek evidence linking him to the case.

Just days before his September 17 release, British police formally requested to interview Brueckner, but he turned them down.

Advertisement

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters also said Brueckner remains the only suspect in the case.

“He is not just our number one suspect, he’s our only suspect,” he admitted. “We have evidence against him, but in our view it’s not strong enough to make a guilty verdict likely.”

Maddie’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, are still searching for answers. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Earlier this week, The Sun reported that a man, who had previously worked with Brueckner, claims he shouted “the girl is dead” as missing Maddie flashed on the television screen.

The duo was working at a kiosk in Germany.

At the time of going to press, Kate and Gerry had not commented on Brueckner’s release.