Bombshell evidence found at the lair of the prime suspect of the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been revealed for the first time.

German police allegedly discovered a haul of disturbing material, including a hard drive, children’s clothes and toys, masks, chemicals, and guns inside an abandoned factory, claimed to be owned by Christian Brueckner.

The British toddler vanished during a family holiday in Portugal in 2007. Her body has never been found. (Credit: Supplied)

The German national is currently behind bars for sexually assaulting a pensioner in Praia da Luz, Portugal – the same area where Maddie vanished from in May 2007.

She was just three years old.

Detectives first linked Brueckner to Maddie’s disappearance in 2020. He has strongly denied any involvement.

With his release date pending, Christian Brueckner could be out on day release from jail within weeks. (Credit: Getty)

With Brueckner set to be released from jail in September, German police have reportedly appealed to their British counterparts to reopen their investigation into him, to help secure a successful prosecution.

“There is huge interest in Germany in the British stepping up their investigation again,” a source told British newspaper The Sun.

“The clock is against the case here, and investigators do not want to see Brueckner walk free.

“Their best option could be intervention from UK cops – but they have to be prepared to take it on. There are 20,000 pages of Madeleine evidence, and the Germans are ready to translate the lot.”

Kate and Gerry McCann have never given up hope of finding their daughter. (Credit: Getty)

Among the haul of evidence found inside the factory in central Germany, police reportedly found a hard drive of pictures, which is believed to indicate why they are confident Madeleine is dead.

Creepy photos of Brueckner at the Arade Dam, a key location where police searched for Madeleine, were also found.

Investigators also allegedly linked an insurance claim signed by Brueckner to a festival in April 2008, where he allegedly told a pal that Madeleine “did not scream.”

The shock claims were detailed in the Channel 4 documentary, Madeleine McCann: The Unseen Evidence, which aired in the UK in early May.

Maddie’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, were reportedly made aware of the findings before the documentary aired.

