“If you want to talk about real wealth, then you look around at the people who were there for you during the good, the bad, and the ugly.”

Michelle went on to describe how thankful she is to have long-term friends she can call on in times of need, before reflecting on how life sometimes leads people to unexpected places.

“When your life throws all these curveballs at you… it’s easy to get caught up in it and dragged away from who you are intrinsically,” she said.

“Remembering that you have all the answers and everything you need inside of you – and that’s what I’ve been remembering.

“It’s back to me! It’s about back to what I need to do to as a human. What I need to do to look after another human, and the important factors of that.

“And not letting other people or other things drag me away from that true, one important thing,” she added.

Michelle’s candid words come after she recently broke her silence following her drink driving arrest, in which she admitted she will have to “live with that mistake forever”.

The 49-year-old was pulled over by police on New South Head Rd in Sydney’s east at approximately 11.25am on Australia Day.

She was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station where she allegedly blew a reading of 0.086.