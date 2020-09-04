Steve is a proud dad-of-four and shares his youngest with ex, Michelle Bridges. Instagram

The dad-of-four added that his children have taught him a lot over the years.

“My children have been my greatest teachers. They have taught me a lot about life and things that I felt fell short for me when I was younger,” he confessed.

“Many years ago I questioned how I was as just a human being, a male walking this earth, what I thought of myself and how I interacted with others in different environments and roles that I engage with, and most importantly that intimate role that I play with my children.”

Steve and Michelle ended their relationship in January after six years together, following Michelle's arrest for drink driving.

The former military man has since moved on with Harika Vancuylenberg, an F45 gym trainer who caught his eye after attending his fitness retreat in Tahiti in November last year.

Friends said that their chemistry was “undeniable” and upon returning to Sydney, Steve and Harika kept in touch, and reunited once Steve was officially single.

“They have a lot in common – training, healthy lifestyles, both single parents – and [they] just really enjoy each other’s company,”a friend told New Idea in February.

Meanwhile, Michelle made her own confession about life as a single parent on Instagram.

The fitness trainer and entrepreneur bought son Axel his own cavoodle puppy named Banjo, but said it hadn't all been smooth sailing.

Posting a photo of a sleeping Axel with Banjo beside him, Michelle penned: "Ok. I’ve been questioning myself, being a single parent, trying to run businesses, trying to give my son the most grounded wonderful life and run a household, as to what the $&@! I was thinking getting a puppy?!?!??!!!?? This photo answers it."