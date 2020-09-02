Banjo sure is a cutie. Instagram

Michelle also posted an adorable photo of her son, whom she shares with ex partner Steve 'Commando' Willis, with his new furry friend.

In the snap shared to her Instagram Stories, four-year-old Axel sleeps peacefully with Banjo curled up next to him in bed.

"My boys," the mum-of-one captioned the candid shot.

Michelle previously told New Idea that her bond with her son, who turns five in December, has strengthened during their time in lockdown.

“I have spent so much time with my little boy [during lockdown]. I will be forever grateful. It has brought us so close in a way that would never have otherwise happened.”

Earlier this year, Michelle hinted at a "whole new chapter" with Axel via a cryptic Instagram post.

In the post, the Biggest Loser star said that they were heading into their "next new adventure" following her highly-publicised break up and her subsequent arrest for drink driving.

"Today sets the tone for a whole new chapter. Life. Moving forward. My son and I heading into our next new adventure. Deep breath. Here we go..." the caption read.

The "new chapter" was thought to be moving into a new home as Michelle shared a photo of a stack of cardboard boxes and was spotted house hunting a few months prior.

It was revealed that Michelle and Commando Steve had broken up in January this year when Michelle was charged after being caught drink-driving on Australia Day, while Axel was in the car with her.

“It’s been a challenging year for me, there’s no question about that. And I’m so grateful for the people around me, my close friends and my close family," she told Morning Show hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies.

“If you want to talk about real wealth, then you look around at the people who were there for you during the good, the bad, and the ugly,” she added.