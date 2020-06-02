Celebrity trainer Michelle Bridges is reportedly furious after pictures emerged of her ex, Steve “Commando” Willis, and his new girlfriend, Harika Vancuylenberg, in a heated argument. Getty

During lockdown, Michelle has thrown everything she has into being a good mum and spending time with Axel. But could the former Biggest Loser trainer fear her hard work will be undone by Commando and Harika’s influence?

The new couple were spotted in a heated exchange with a client over an unpaid bill.

“You are not engaging with him. You pay him what you owe him. No money, no talking! He has told you $1300,” Harika screamed at the woman in video obtained by The Daily Telegraph.

While New Idea understands the former couple’s son Axel was not present during the public spat, it has made tensions even higher between the pair.

Michelle is said to be horrified that her 4-year-old son Axel is around such a tense environment and has allegedly given Commando a warning. Getty

However, Michelle told New Idea parenting her son has made her thankful.

“I have spent so much time with my little boy [during lockdown]. I will be forever grateful. It has brought us so close in a way that would never have otherwise happened.”

The fitness queen has also spoken out about her "challenging year", following her high profile split from ex-partner Steve and a drink driving charge.

Speaking during an interview on The Morning Show, the Michelle spoke candidly about her personal experiences with hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gilles.

“It’s been a challenging year for me, there’s no question about that,” Michelle began. “And I’m so grateful for the people around me, my close friends and my close family.

“If you want to talk about real wealth, then you look around at the people who were there for you during the good, the bad, and the ugly,” she added.

