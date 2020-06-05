"My son and I heading into our next new adventure." Instagram

Though Michelle didn't specify what her "whole new chapter" is, the mother and son could be moving house.

Posting to her Instagram stories, Michelle shared a photo of a stack of cardboard boxes along with the caption, "It's like a game of Tetris."

The mum-of-one was spotted house hunting in March this year when the Daily Mail reported that she attended a house inspection in Sydney's Bellevue Hill.

Michelle and Commando Steve met during filming for The Biggest Loser when they were both in relationships.

The two started in dating in 2015 and welcomed son Axel that December but announced their shock split in January this year.

Michelle was then charged after being caught drink-driving on Australia Day, while Axel was in the car with her.

"It has been a very difficult time for me the last few weeks dealing with the break-up of my long-term relationship," the fitness entrepreneur said in an apologetic statement.

"This is by no means an excuse for my behaviour but I feel the emotional turmoil I have been going through has impacted my decision making. I am extremely sorry for my actions."

Michelle addressed her "challenging year" with Morning Show hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gilles.

“It’s been a challenging year for me, there’s no question about that,” Michelle began. “And I’m so grateful for the people around me, my close friends and my close family.

“If you want to talk about real wealth, then you look around at the people who were there for you during the good, the bad, and the ugly,” she added.