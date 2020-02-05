'Commando' Steve Willis has finally broken his silence following his split from long-term partner Michelle Bridges.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 43-year-old celebrity trainer shared a heartfelt post and videos that seemed to offer a window into his feelings.

The white tile read, “LOVE even when you feel like cracking heads”.

Steve also shared a moving quote on his Instagram Story. Captioned “Scar tissue is stronger than regular tissue. Realise the strength move on,” it seems to signal that the celebrity trainer is ready to get back to business as usual.

In the videos that followed, Steve revealed he was driving to Queensland and also announced that he would be visiting a gym in Sandgate.

“Bay Health Club Challenge Members I hear you’ve been doing a ripping job and I am looking forward to training you on Sunday morning, catch you then,” he announced to the camera.