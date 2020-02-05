Commando Steve breaks silence following Michelle Bridges scandal
Steve moves to get back to business as usual
- by
Kara Byers
'Commando' Steve Willis has finally broken his silence following his split from long-term partner Michelle Bridges.
WATCH:Michelle Bridges apologises after drink driving allegation
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 43-year-old celebrity trainer shared a heartfelt post and videos that seemed to offer a window into his feelings.
The white tile read, “LOVE even when you feel like cracking heads”.
Steve also shared a moving quote on his Instagram Story. Captioned “Scar tissue is stronger than regular tissue. Realise the strength move on,” it seems to signal that the celebrity trainer is ready to get back to business as usual.
In the videos that followed, Steve revealed he was driving to Queensland and also announced that he would be visiting a gym in Sandgate.
“Bay Health Club Challenge Members I hear you’ve been doing a ripping job and I am looking forward to training you on Sunday morning, catch you then,” he announced to the camera.
Instagram
It’s been a tough few weeks for Steve, who revealed his battle with ‘crippling’ depression before his split from Michelle, 49, was announced.
His post about love, which featured no caption, quickly received an outpouring of support from fans.
Steve also shared a moving quote on his Instagram Story
Instagram
“Be kind to yourself and others and always Shine Bright”, said one, while another chimed in, “So important on many levels. Self love. Inner Peace.”
Steve and Michelle, who met while working on The Biggest Loser, had separated prior to her being caught allegedly drink driving on Australia Day. They share a four-year-old son, Axel.
Steve and Michelle in happier times
Getty
Michelle will face Waverley Local Court on Tuesday, February 18, for mid-range PCA.
Speaking to The Daily Telegraph on Monday, she said her behaviour was 'inexcusable' but that she had been dealing with 'emotional turmoil' following her split from Steve.
If you are struggling with mental health, please contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 or Lifeline on 13 11 14.