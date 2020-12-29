Prince Harry (left) and Meghan Markle (right) have repeatedly faced criticism over their lucrative ‘wheeling and dealing’ in the US – and their latest venture is no exception. Getty

According to documents, which were reportedly submitted to the US Patent and Trademark Office, the couple’s podcast brand could potentially cover “political” themes.

Speaking on Sky News, UK think tank Policy Exchange senior fellow Calvin Robinson weighed in on the couple’s podcast, saying he believes it’s time for the pair to abandon their titles.

"They're looking to make a podcast on racial injustice, gender equality, environmental stewardship, youth employment, mental health and commentary on topics of current and general interest,” Calvin began.

Harry and Meghan (pictured) recently announced they have signed with Spotify to host a podcast series. Getty

"To me, it tells me that we've got two of the most privileged individuals in the world looking to lecture the rest of us on how we should be living our lives.

"I find it frankly hilarious. At this point we can no longer say that these two people are no longer political. They need to full renounce their royal titles,” he added.

The Duke and Duchess previously stated as part of their lucrative deal they will create exclusive audio programming under their newly formed Archewell Audio production company.

In a press release issued by Spotify, the streaming giant said Harry and Meghan’s podcasting ventures are an attempt to “build community through shared experience, narratives and values.”

Harry and Meghan also shared their own joint statement about the deal to explain why podcasting was their next big venture as they continue to thrive in La La Land.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” the couple said.

“With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and share each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

Rumour has it Harry and Meghan are set to host a holiday special featuring “stories of hope and compassion” to ring in the new year, with a follow-up podcast series premiering in 2021.