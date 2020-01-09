Meghan appeared to be hiding her stomach as she left Canada House in London on Tuesday Getty

Her simple gesture didn't go unnoticed and sparked a discussion among panellists on Sunrise on Wednesday concerning a possible second pregnancy, with host David Koch saying Meghan has “a glow”.

He told his co-host Samantha Armytage: “I think she has got a glow about her.”

Another asked: “Oh, the glow?” Followed by another, who added: “What are you saying?” Kochy continued to tease: “What do you think I am saying?” He was then prompted to continue, saying: “Do you think she is hiding her belly?” Kochy added: “The way she is holding her coat is reminiscent of when she was trying to hide her previous pregnancy.”

Meghan was glowing at the engagement Getty

Another journalist in the studio agreed and said: “Oh yes, she had the purple folder when she got off the plane in Sydney.”

Meghan and Harry landed in Australia to kick-off their 16-day tour Down Under on October 15 2018, ahead of announcing they were expecting a baby.

As she arrived in Sydney, Meghan seemed to put in front of her belly a purple binder.

Getty

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the shock announcement that they are stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

In a statement they said: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution."

They continued: "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."

Meghan and Harry are stepping back from their royal duties Getty

According to the BBC, no other members of the royal family - including the Queen or Prince William - were consulted ahead of the couple's announcement.

Buckingham Palace is "disappointed", and senior royals are understood to be "hurt" by the announcement.

BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond said the fact palace officials said they were "disappointed" is "pretty strong".

"I think it indicates a real strength of feeling in the palace tonight - maybe not so much about what has been done but about how it has been done - and the lack of consultation I think will sting.

"This is clearly a major rift between Harry and Meghan on one part, and the rest of the Royal Family on the other."