Insiders are speculating that the couple could be having twins after new pictures of the pair show Meghan clutching what appear to be ‘trigger shots’ – injections prescribed by fertility doctors to help harvest a mother’s eggs ahead of IVF.

Doting Harry was right by her side as they climbed into a waiting Cadillac SUV, after leaving a building in Beverly Hills which houses medical offices – most notably infertility specialist Dr Sharon Winer.

“It could have been a run of the mill dentist appointment or whatever, but then why would Harry have needed to come with her?” says a witness. “Meghan came out with her prescription plain as day in her hand.”

Fans on Twitter erupted with speculation that the couple were trying to conceive with medical help, with one user noting: “That is definitely a trigger shot, I just sent the picture to my daughter who is currently on her 3 [sic] egg donation. She said it is definitely the same package her [sic] comes in with the blue stripe.”

Meanwhile, Beverly Hills obstetrician Dr Suzanne Beth Gilberg-Lenz, who has never treated Meghan, is intrigued she would choose a trigger shot, also known as gonadotropin, as it is reported as having the highest rate of twins among the fertility treatments, with one study claiming 30 per cent of pregnancies end with multiples.

“A trigger shot essentially triggers ovulation by injecting the pregnancy hormone hCG [human chorionic gonadotropin]. It’s injected medication that stimulates the follicles in your ovaries,” says Dr Suzanne.

“Any kind of fertility treatment will increase the chance of multiple pregnancies, particularly gonadotropins.”

A source close to Meghan says: “She and Harry want Archie to have a sibling. She has been informed that IVF at her age increases her chance of twins to 10 per cent, but she’s game, and so is Harry. It wasn’t their plan to have three kids, but they’d rather that than Archie growing up as an only child.”

