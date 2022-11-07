Meghan warns Chelsy: ‘Stay away from my husband!’
The Duchess of Sussex is "furious"... - by New Idea team
Even though they married in front of the watching world, the Duchess of Sussex has kept a sharp eye on her husband’s “one that got away”, Chelsy Davy.
WATCH: Prince Harry says he's lucky to have Meghan
Which is why sources say she was “furious” to find out that Harry had been in touch with his ex-girlfriend of seven years, whom he split from around 2011.
According to reports, Harry contacted people from his past, including Chelsy, to speak to his ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer – but much to his chagrin, it’s understood they mostly refused.
According to New Idea’s insiders, Meghan was “rankled when she found out he’d hit up Chelsy”.