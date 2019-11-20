Prince Harry poses with youngster at the OnSide awards. Getty

The father-of-one and passionate environmentalist also delivered a powerful speech at the emotional ceremony, which was followed up by an equally passionate and heartbreaking Instagram post.

The Duke of Sussex posted a series of photos to Instagram. Instagram

Taking to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's shared Instagram account @sussexroyal, the Duke wrote: "The Duke of Sussex attended the inaugural OnSide Awards at the Royal Albert Hall this evening, joining over 2,500 youth, volunteers and staff of @OnSideYZ.

"These awards celebrate the young people who have gone above and beyond for their communities, many of whom have overcome the most challenging of circumstances."

The Duke of Sussex presents the Health and Wellbeing category award to members of the "Strong Sisters" youth group. Getty

The post continued: "With 13 Youth Zones around the UK and over 50,000 members, OnSide is making an incredible impact in some of the most deprived communities.

"During visits to OnSide Youth Zones earlier this year, The Duke and Duchess had the chance to witness the impact these facilities are having – providing local youth with a safe space where they can learn new skills, develop lasting friendships and be part of a shared and supportive community."

Fans soon flooded the comment section to praise Prince Harry for continuing to work hard on the right issues, even though it is thought that he is currently on his six-week break from official Royal duties.

The public appearance marked what many speculate will be the last Royal engagement before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie go on their Christmas break.