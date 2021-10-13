We first met Matty J as a young Bachelor, but these days the reality star is busy being a doting dad two his two little girls, Marlie-Mae, 2, and Lola, 8 months, with wife Laura Byrne.

And while the pair's Instagram is peppered with sweet smiling snaps of the adorable family, Matty J admitted that being a dad comes with its challenges.

"Becoming a parent is all-consuming," Matty told 9Honey.

"It's a bit like running a marathon. Nothing can prepare you for the level of exhaustion you'll feel... or the highs."

He went on explain that welcoming his two daughters into the world transformed him.