"Being in the delivery suite as your child enters the world, tears were streaming down my face," Matty said.
"I don't think anything can top that."
"I've changed a lot since becoming a dad," he added. "I'm even more emotional. I cry a hell of a lot more. I don't get a lot of sleep anymore. And I'm a lot less self-indulgent."
But amid the mess, tantrums and sleepless nights, the reality star revealed that fatherhood has strengthened his bond with fellow Bachelor alum, Laura.
"Becoming parents has really solidified our relationship," the dad-of-two said. "And hot tip, my biggest secret to seducing Laura is cleaning the house."
"If I mop the floor, she can't keep her hands off me."