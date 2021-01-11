Jessika Power (pictured) is set to appear in the upcoming MAFS reunion. Instagram

While controversial couple Dean Wells, 42, and Tracey Jewel, 38, are said to have jumped at the opportunity to take part, despite the measly $3000 pay packet, fans shouldn’t expect to see Davina Rankin serving up any drama.

“She turned down the offer,” dishes our spy. “She’s a mum now ... I think she’s just moved on.”

Meanwhile, Sarah Roza’s on-screen groom, Telv Williams, is said to have been “blacklisted” by producers, while Ines Basic’s former love rat, Sam Ball, proved to be a “no show” despite being “begged” to return.

Former MAFS star Cyrell (pictured) allegedly has a face off with Jessika at the reunion. Instagram

According to gossip podcast So Dramatic! the long-discussed MAFS' reunion went ahead at the last minute to counterbalance the apparently not-so-spicy upcoming 2021 season.

"The new season is such a bore. Nothing really happened and everyone was really well-behaved," podcast host Megan Pustetto said.

"So they're bringing back the most outrageous and outspoken contestants the franchise has ever seen. It's all about rating and shock factor for them," Megan claims a production insider told her.

Rumour has it Tracey Jewel (pictured) jumped at the opportunity to take part in the reunion. Instagram

The two-episode TV event is expected to play out similar to a MAFS' dinner party or commitment ceremony, and according to the podcast, it's going to be both.

"It's going to be split into two big nights. Night one will be the dinner party and night two will be the sit down with the experts. There are no rules, contestant can talk about whatever they like," Megan said.

