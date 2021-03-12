Despite Melissa having watched the show in the past, the 31-year-old reveals she had no idea what was in store.

“Having watched Married At First Sight in previous years I thought I knew what I was in for.” Melissa tells New Idea. “But it was nothing like I expected. It was an emotional rollercoaster with more downs than ups.”

Melissa and Bryce have been one of the most talked about couples on this season of Married At First Sight. Channel Nine

And, certainly, we have all been spectators of this emotional rollercoaster; though, the workplace trainer confesses she doesn’t remember that many tears being shed in the moment.

“I wasn’t completely happy with the edit…” Melissa confesses, “I didn’t think I cried that much…. I don’t want to be known as the one who cries.”

MAFS fans have been captured by Melissa’s emotional journey with her husband Bryce Ruthven.

Viewers in particular were stunned when Bryce told Melissa she was “not (his) type” during their honeymoon, admitting he prefers blue eyes. The 31-year-old even placed his own bride fourth when asked to rank the women in terms of who he was most attracted to.

Melissa admits that watching those moments back has been a real struggle.

During their honeymoon, Bryce told Melissa "you're not my type". Channel Nine

“It is hard to watch back. I get very triggered.” The 31-year-old tells us before admitting that she “cringe(s) at (her)self” as well.

Despite this, Melissa explains that, if she could go back, she wouldn’t change the way she handled the situation.

“I wouldn’t change the way I handled Bryce’s comments because I was 100% me at the time” the star tells New Idea.

She goes on to admit that while Bryce’s blunt comments are the exact opposite of the way she approaches things, she thinks this was for the best.

“I’m a quite timid person,” Melissa says, “But that’s why I wanted to be paired with someone outspoken”.

And Bryce is certainly that. During Wednesday night's episode the radio announcer didn’t hold back during a fight with fellow groom Sam Carraro, which ended with the former dousing the 32-year-old in water.

When asked to rank all the brides in terms of who he was the most attracted to, Bryce placed Melissa fourth. Channel Nine

While Melissa acknowledges the fight was intense, particularly for someone like her who hates conflict, at the end of it all she stands by Bryce’s intentions.

So does her loyalty mean she and Bryce have made it work outside of the experiment? Well, Melissa is certainly keeping her cards close to her chest in that department.

When asked if she got what she wanted out of the show, the 31-year-old simply says “you’ll just have to wait and see”.

