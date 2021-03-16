According to Channel Nine, the 32-year-old is a 6"2 FIFO driller who loves some adventure in his downtime, particularly in the form of scuba diving, snowboarding and mountain climbing.

When he's not braving the outdoors, Chris is kept busy by his two young daughters. Having been raised by his mother and surrounded by two sisters, the reality star values treating women with respect as they "should feel like queen(s)".

Chris describes himself as "romantic" and is seeking a genuine relationship with someone he can make feel special every day.

Chris Jensen and Jaimie Gardner are joining the experiment tonight as the "secret couple". Channel Nine

One thing is clear about the new groom - he values his daughters above all else.

Just six weeks ago, Chris documented the moment he surprised his young girls with bunches of flowers while they were at school.

On an Instagram highlight entitled "My Heart" the 32-year-old posted a photo of a bright bunch of flowers with a paper butterfly atop of them, writing "Time to surprise the girls at school".

Two weeks later, despite not being around to deliver them in person, Chris also surprised the girls with a rose each on Valentine's Day.

Chris has surprised his two daughters with flowers at school on multiple occasions. Instagram

Among his sweet posts to his daughters, the more stereotypically "blokey" side of Chris is featured where he shares some behind the scenes of his job as a FIFO driller. Posting constant snaps in his bright orange uniform working on the "rig" as well as videos with his co-workers on the job.

And yet there remains a clear sensitive side to Chris. The father-of-two seems to dabble in the world of poetry, either writing it or merely consuming it. The tradie has indeed shared multiple poems from a poet called The unknown soul.

A snippet from the latest poem he shared with his followers read, "For the past can't hold on Nor the gravity of transgressions Weight upon use for future days chase only the light". Well, that certainly is deeper than Sam Carraro telling Bryce Ruthven he has "the personality of the doormat, and that's offensive to doormats".

The 32-year-old is constantly sharing behind the scenes of his work as a FIFO driller to his Instagram. Instagram

As for now, that's all we know about the mysterious Chris Jensen. But we're sure his appearance tonight, along with bride Jaimie, is bound to shock his fellow MAFS brides and grooms who were only expecting two more couples to join the experiment.

Let's just hope his quest for love is successful.

