According to the insider, names like Richard Reid, Yvie Jones, Ash Williams, Tully Smyth, Harry T and Paulini Curuenavuli have all been “mentioned” by casting directors.

Interestingly, the source insists the concept “only became a possibility due to celebs in Australia already putting their hands up to take part in the experiment”.

“The truth is, the show has made some of the participants household names, and now some household names need a career boost,” quips the source, adding, “that’s the MAFS machine!”.

Certainly, former participants including Martha Kalifatidis and Jules Robinson have secured themselves massive profiles since appearing on the hit series.

Last year, NW reported that talks of a celebrity edition of MAFS were in motion for 2021 after some texts from expert John Aiken to an anonymous celebrity were leaked.

"We are trying to figure out if we want celebrity marrying a celebrity for the season or celebrities paired up with strangers on the outside," John reportedly wrote in the texts.

"We will have a video call tomorrow morning to discuss agreements further and I'll let you know the other celebrity names who are currently on board."

This year, MAFS hosted its first ever reunion TV special that included wine throwing, walk outs and more!

In fact, New Idea previously reported that some participants were “fearing for safety” - according to our spy, everyone was shocked that there appeared to be no security on set!

“This wasn’t your standard cat fight, it was uncomfortable … I thought blood would be shed,” told one participant. However, we’re assured security definitely were on the premises, they are just trained to be discreet and remain hidden from view.”

