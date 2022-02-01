Tamara came to blows with Brent over career aspirations. Nine

It's not really all that shocking considering how the couple's marriage started out.

When Tamara, a "career-driven" operations manager, discovered Brent was working at a nightclub, she admitted to "judging" his job title.

Brent later explained to Tamara that he previously owned a high-flying hospitality company in Dubai, but was forced to sell up and return to Australia amid the pandemic, and now works in advertising at a nightclub.

While the two overcame the miscommunication, Tamara's desire for an "ambitious" man was brought up again at their wedding reception.

Brent labelled Tamara "entitled and spoilt". Nine

Brent hypothetically asked Tamara what her opinion would be of him if he worked at a toy store.

"Well you wouldn't be very ambitious to me," she responded bluntly.

"I asked for someone who was ambitious. I want someone who has those same values that I have. And not because I think working in those kinds of industries is bad.

Tamara went on to say she has previously dated a man who worked in retail, admitting: "I was embarrassed to introduce him to people."

"Like that doesn't compliment who I am."

Can these two patch things up? Nine

In a piece-to-camera interview, a visibly shocked Brent blasted Tamara as "spoilt, pretentious and entitled".

"Her views on people that work in retail are horrible. She's got a very snobbish way of looking at things. The way that she's already judged me and anyone below her."

The couple's wedding night then went from bad to worse during an awkward cake-cutting, when Tamara accused Brent of handing her the knife the wrong way around.

"You passed me the knife upside down. Own it, it's your fault. I look like an idiot cutting it this way!" Tamara told her groom.

"You gave me the knife the wrong way around, why don't you just say sorry for that?"

The 29-year-old continued to demand an apology from Brent, and admitted she "wears the pants in a relationship".

However, it seems all might not be lost on Brent and Tamara, with photos obtained by The Wash showing the pair looking loved up as they arrived to the season's first dinner party.

On September 22 after returning to Sydney from their honeymoon, Brent was seen chivalrously holding Tamara's hand as she hopped out of the car.

By comparison, other couples barely looked at each other as they arrived, proving Tamara and Brent could have some chemistry we've not yet seen.

Watch this space!

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.

For an easier road to love, sign up for eharmony.