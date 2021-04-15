It hasn't gone well for these two ever since their wedding. Channel Nine

According to The Wash, a former flame picked Beck up from the airport when she landed in the WA capital.

The pair shared a kiss and in an awkward twist, the whole thing was caught on camera seeing as Beck was vlogging through the airport.

Judging by trailers for the reunion finale, the footage is played in front of all the experts and contestants, including Jake, who asks in a clip from Sunday's episode: "Can we watch it again?"

Seeing as she was pretty hurt to learn of Jake and Booka's New Year's Eve kiss, we reckon Beck will have to answer a lot of questions...

We’re unpacking all the relationship, sex and dating woes of this season’s Married At First Sight stars in our juicy new podcast, Love In Reality. Listen, like and subscribe below!

Beck's on-screen arch nemesis Bryce Ruthven also dropped a very telling remark that another guy was in the picture

At Fitzy and Wippa's MAFS Dinner Party event, Bryce's bride Melissa confirmed that she and Bryce hadn't had any contact since filming.

The radio hosts then brought up the fact that Beck and Jake hadn't consummated their marriage to which Bryce coyly remarked: “She was missing a boy back home.”

When pressed about the alleged mystery man, Bryce came back with a cryptic reply.

Beck reportedly kissed a former flame when she went home towards the end of filming. Channel Nine

“She wants to talk about me a lot [so] I should probably talk about her, shouldn’t I,” Bryce answered.

“I’m not going to say yes or no to that, I’m just going to say watch the reunion.”

Beck and Jake made the surprising decision to commit to one another at the final vows but by the time the reunion dinner party came along, the two had called it quits.

The MAFS bride then brought up that Jake had kissed fellow co-star Booka on New Year's Eve - something that Booka later revealed she regretted.

"It wasn't necessarily the kiss that impacted the relationship however it was more Jake and his accountability afterwards," Beck explained. Channel Nine

"It wasn't necessarily the kiss that impacted the relationship however it was more Jake and his accountability afterwards," Beck told 9 Entertainment.

"Being blamed for it. I guess being told that it didn't happen. It was just all the dishonesty that came with it over and over, not even one day after even though he knew I'd seen the footage."

"I think that was where the undoing was. I didn't want to be with someone who couldn't just own it."

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Who.

For a much easier road to love, sign up for eharmony.