New Idea can exclusively reveal photos of the bride just days after her TV wedding. And Jules excitedly admits she’s never felt better in a swimsuit.

“I feel much more confident than I did six months ago. Doing a lot more holiday snaps in a bikini is a new and exciting thing,” Jules tells New Idea. “I [also] have a husband constantly telling me how great I look, so that’s really nice.”

Since her debut on MAFS, Jules has dropped 8kg through Weight Watchers and has shed a staggering 15cm of body fat.

Her figure and dress size at her wedding this time around were very different. Jules used a mix of exercise and dieting to get into tip-top shape - but she didn’t need to give up her favourite food.

“On the run-up to the wedding I was seeing my personal trainer, Nat, as often as I could, attending her paddleboarding and boxing on the beach classes too. My love of boxing has really grown over the last few months and I’m much better at it now than when I started,” Jules explains.

“I cannot sing Weight Watchers’ praises enough. I enjoy carbs... So it has been so great getting ready for the wedding with WW.”

It might be a relief not dealing with the stresses of planning a wedding, but Jules won’t fall off the wagon when she returns to her everyday life.

Jules adds: “I’m still going to lose another 5-6kg. As soon as I am back from the honeymoon, I’m back to focusing on my weight-loss and a healthy me.”

However, not everything will return to normal for the happy couple. Now marriage has been crossed off the list, they both agree the pitter-patter of tiny feet is next on the agenda.

“[We want kids] straight away. It’s definitely on the cards!” Jules says happily.

As the couple relax on their beach getaway, Jules says the drama between MAFS co-stars – which reached boiling point when Jules dumped Melissa Lucarelli as a bridesmaid – is at the back of her mind.

“We didn’t want anything to take away our happiness,” Jules says. “People are always going to have an opinion. But it doesn’t matter. It was our day.”

