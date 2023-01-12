“I actually brought a list, of all my turn-offs.” Nine

“Motivational quotes, vanilla, basic boring, don’t listen, don’t even let you speak,” are first up on his long list as he turns over his double-sided paper.

“Star sign chicks, drama queens, chicks who pout, any girl who starts a sentence with ‘honey’, ‘sweetie’, ‘OMG babe’ -next”.

He finishes his list by saying he is turned off by girls who take mirror selfies.

Despite his long list, he is seen showing his softer side in the sneak peek as he breaks down and the voice over says, “all Jesse really wants is a chance to be loved”.

Jesse enters his wedding in a bright pink suit and opens his heart up to his new bride in his vows.

"I don't know where love has been hiding all these years and I don't know what more I can do to make my light any easier for love to find," he sobs.

The wait is almost over as the new season starts this month, on January 30!