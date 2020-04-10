Madonna rambles through a bizarre video posted to Instagram. Instagram

She went on to talk about three people she knows who have died in the past 24 hours, though she doesn't say how they died or whether their deaths were a result of coronavirus.

Dance music exec Orlando Puerta was mentioned, who died from an "upper respiratory infection", although the results his COVID-19 tests have not yet been revealed.

The other friends she mentioned were Madonna's "cousin" and her "security guard's brother".

Fans are worried for the star. Instagram

She then went on to reprimand her son, reading, "If my son says I have a broken hip one more time I might implode."

Madonna has two sons: Rocco Ritchie, 19, and David Banda Mwale Ciccone Ritchie, 14, although it's unclear which one she's talking about in the clip.

"If someone says you're broken so many times a day, you do start to feel that way," she declared, before the video cut away to her holding a small sculpture.

"This is me right now, okay," she said. "This is how I feel every day."

"This is how I sleep every night, this is how I take a bath, this is how I exercise," she continued, "This is how I live right now, in case you were interested."

Fans were immediately worried about the megastar's state of mind, and commented on the post with some trying to figure out if there was a mystery message in the footage.