"Happy anniversary to my partner in crime! 36 years!! Where the hell did that go." Instagram

Speaking of her "wonderful man" to Woman's Day, Lynne revealed that she wouldn't have been able to continue her 28 year-long career on Home and Away without him.

In fact, the soap star revealed that Paul took over as a house husband and primary carer of their daughter, Clancy McWaters, now 29.

"He's amazing. We still enjoy each other's company and still make each other laugh," Lynne told the publication in 2019.

Though the couple aren't married, Lynne hasn't totally ruled out marrying Paul but admits their wedding will be a low-key affair.

"If we do get married it will probably be a barbecue in the backyard," she said.

"We still enjoy each other's company and still make each other laugh." Instagram

She may have a long-term partner at home, but Lynne previously admitted that she receives some cheeky messages from her younger male fans.

The 67-year-old, who plays Irene Roberts, told the UK’s Daily Star about the "weird" things that will pop up in her inbox.

"With social media people can contact you directly and some of the messages do surprise me. Some of them are weird," she told the publication.

"I have young male followers who can be a little bit flirty and a little bit weird sometimes. I think they're all young men who obviously have a mother complex."

Lynne has been starring as Irene Roberts on Home and Away for 28 years. Seven

Following the divisive Home and Away 2020 finale, Lynne defended what some deemed to be a lacklustre ending.

“Our cast and crew and writers, producers and directors have worked their bums off since the end of May with little or no respite,” the actress wrote on Twitter, after being asked her thoughts on the finale.

“So I think the final episode is a-freaking-mazing.”