Flocking to the betting site Sportsbet, fans are placing their bets on who they think will win.

Fan favourites are Austen Bugeja and Layla John to win with the odds at $2.75 each. They coupled up in the first episode but there is a long journey ahead and their heads could well and truly be turned.

WATCH: Love Island Australia | Jess and Aaron discuss moving for love

Second favourites are couple Mitchell Eliot and Phoebe Spiller, however, in the most recent episode, Phoebe was seen getting very excited with the arrival of two new boys so only time will tell if she stays with Mitchell. Or if he will stay with her for that matter.

Mitchell and Phoebe have been listed on Sportsbet with odds of $3.00.

Fan-not-so-favourites include Jessica Losurdo with betting odds at $8.50 and Callum Hole with odds at $10.00.

The first couples of the season were Claudia and Jordan, Phoebe and Mitchell, Jessica and Conor, Layla and Austen and Stella and Andre. Holly was left out in the cold…

But she was given the chance to steal one of the men and start a new couple; an opportunity she, of course, took. Before revealing which man she was going to steal though, Holly explained:

“So, I’d like to couple up with this boy because he’s shown me a really genuine soul which is what I am looking for.”

WATCH: Taku and Aaron's fight on Love Island Australia

She then shared who she was going to steal and said, “The boy I would like to couple up with is... Jordan.”

This meant that Jordan’s original partner, Claudia, was now left without a partner.

Claudia was booted off the island and brought straight back in with two bombshells.

Fans are bursting with excitement to find out what tonight has in store!

Love Island Australia airs 6pm Monday - Thursday on 9Now.