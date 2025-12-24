Who is Glenn McGrath’s wife Sara? How the cricketer found love again after tragedy

Glenn McGrath didn’t think he’d find love again after his first wife Jane’s death.

But after the tragedy, the cricket legend, 55, found love again when he least expected it.

There were instant sparks when he met his now-wife, Sara Leonardi, and the rest is history!

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Glenn’s love story and family.

Glenn McGrath found love again with Sara Leonardi after his first wife’s death. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Glenn McGrath’s wife Sara?

Glenn first met American-Italian interior designer Sara when he was at a party in Cape Town.

At the time, he was in South Africa for the 2010 Indian Premier League, and there was an instant attraction between the pair.

Despite being one of Australia’s best-known cricketing talents, Sara was completely unaware of his fame when they met.

“I didn’t know anything about cricket, let alone Glenn,” she told the ABC in 2022 of their first encounter.

Despite thinking he would never find love again, he quickly fell for Sara and got his second chance at love.

“I see Sara as my partner for the rest of my life… I can’t picture life without her,” Glenn previously gushed.

A year after they first met, Sara moved to Australia to be with Glenn, and they got married in November 2010.

They first said “I do” in a private ceremony at Glenn’s Cronulla house, before celebrating again with a second wedding in Sicily the following year.

Is Glenn McGrath still married to Sara?

Yes! Glenn and Sara are still as loved-up as when they first met 15 years ago.

The couple welcomed a daughter, Madison, together in 2015, and Sara has also been a stepmother to Glenn’s other children.

In November 2024, Sara shared a rare public tribute to Glenn to mark their 14th wedding anniversary.

“And just like that, 14 years of marriage have gone by in a wink. Happy Anniversary @glennmcgrath11,” she gushed in an Instagram post at the time.

What happened to Jane McGrath?

Before meeting Sara, Glenn was married to his first wife, Jane McGrath (nee Steele).

The couple first met during a chance encounter at a Hong Kong nightclub in 1995.

Jane was living in England and working as a Virgin Atlantic flight attendant at the time.

After months of trying to make their relationship work long distance, Jane moved to Perth to be with Glenn.

It was love at first sight for the couple, and they got married on July 17, 1999, at The Garrison Church in The Rocks, Sydney.

Glenn met his first wife, Jane, in 1995 and they got married four years later. (Credit: Getty)

“When I got to the church and saw you, I’d never been more sure of anything in my life,” Glenn previously told Jane, according to our sister publication, Woman’s Day.

However, Jane was devastatingly diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 31 in 1997.

Her personal experience inspired her and Glenn to set up the McGrath Foundation in 2005 to ensure others had access to free breast care nurses.

Jane tragically died from cancer in 2008 at the age of 42, and Glen admitted he never thought he’d find love again.

“After Jane passed away, I never thought that I could love another woman, that I could have another partner,” the cricketer told Woman’s Weekly.

“When Jane died, it felt as though a part of me died, too.”

Jane died in 2008 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer. (Credit: Getty)

How many children has Glenn McGrath got?

Glenn welcomed two children with his first wife, Jane.

They first welcomed their son, James, in 2000, before their daughter, Holly, was born around two years later.

Since Jane’s death, Glenn’s second wife, Sara, has stepped into the role of stepmother for James and Holly.

Sara has previously spoken about the importance of honouring Jane’s memory, and she has an active role in the McGrath Foundation.

A parent is there to guide (by example) to love unconditionally, to give boundaries and to always put the needs of the kids before your own and to have fun,” she wrote on Instagram in 2022.

“In our very special circumstances was to make sure my kids remembered their mother, would always feel comfortable talking about her and do special private things that would make sure that their mother’s memory was honoured.”

Glenn and Sara also welcomed another daughter, Madison, in 2015, completing their family.

Sara is a stepmother to Glenn’s children, Holly and James, and has a daughter, Madison with Glenn. (Credit: Instagram)

Why is Glenn McGrath called Pigeon?

Glenn famously had the nickname “pigeon” throughout his cricket career.

He previously revealed that the nickname originated from his New South Wales teammate, Brad McNamara.

In November 2024, the bowler explained that Brad made a joke about how his legs were skinny like a pigeon’s, which led to his nickname.

“They thought I’d stolen a pigeon’s legs because my legs were so skinny, they thought resembled a pigeon’s,” he told Beau Miles.

“So a stupid comment like that, and it stuck ever since.”

Glenn retired from cricket in 2007. (Credit: Getty)

At what age did Glenn McGrath retire?

Glenn retired from international cricket in early 2007 at the age of 37 after an impressive 14-year-long career.

He had already announced his retirement from test cricket the year before, and then stepped away from professional cricket altogether after the 2007 Cricket World Cup.

Glenn stepped down to spend more time with his first wife, Jane, and his children, citing the difficulties of being away from home for long periods.

What does Glenn McGrath do now?

Glenn now focuses on his work as president and co-founder of the McGrath Foundation.

He is dedicated to expanding his foundation’s reach from just breast cancer to all forms of the disease.

As well as his charity work, Glenn also takes part in corporate speaking events, media events and cricket coaching.