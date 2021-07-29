Instagram

Fellow Aussie actor Rebecca Gibney commented: "Still ridiculously good looking".

Lincoln, who starred as River Boy Casey Braxton on Home and Away, recently shot down rumours he was set to star in Big Brother VIP.

"No. Not true. Would never," he posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

After getting his break on the Foxtel series, Tangle, Lincoln landed in Summer Bay in 2011, playing River Boy Casey Braxton in Home And Away.

Lincoln said the show was "like family for a time".

"It was a chapter of my life that I will forever be grateful for," he said in May.

Lincoln has rarely been short of work since leaving his role on Home and Away in 2014.

The Aussie hunk has filmed roles in local series Hiding, Love Child, Dead Lucky before cracking a main role in the saucy US drama, Grand Hotel, executive-produced by former Desperate Housewives star, Eva Longoria-Baston.

Since August last year, Lincoln has been filming the role of hunky jackaroo Tom for season five of Nine Network drama, Doctor Doctor.

So committed was he to the role that Lincoln got his motorcycle license, just so he could perfect his "own version of James Dean".

"I'd like to say I'm a handy guy, but it is quite funny because I got back and did Doctor Doctor and then went back to see my family over Christmas, and there was a bit of life imitating art," he said.

"My mum had just bought a new place out in the country and I was put to work doing very similar things I'd been doing on TV!"