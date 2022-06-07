Lilibet looks so grown up! Instagram/Misan Harriman

In fact, Lilibet is looking so grown up that many royal fans confessed they didn't recognise her at first.

The last time we saw the young royal she was just a few months old in the Sussex family's annual Christmas card photo.

Now she's looking so grown up in the photos shared by London Southbank Centre chair Misan Harriman, who is understood to have snapped them while the Sussexes were in the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Meghan cuddles her daughter close. Instagram/Misan Harriman

"It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around," he captioned the photos.

Harry and Meghan chose to keep their daughter's birthday in the UK private, celebrating at Frogmore Cottage with close friends and family.

It's unclear which, if any, members of the royal family attended the special occasion, though it's understood the Queen met Lilibet at some point during the Sussex's stay in the UK