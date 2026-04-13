What celebrity couples can reveal about your own love life

When it comes to love, no-one is immune to the trials and tribulations of heartbreak – not even celebrity couples (sorry, ‘Bennifer’ fans).

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The A-list seem out of reach most of the time, but at the end of the day, they’re all just girls standing in front of people, asking them to love them.

Most of us follow our favourite stars through engagements, marriages, divorces and cheating scandals, and can’t help but see ourselves in them.

Watching celebrities fall in love both on and off the screen helps us deal with our own love lives. (Credit: Supplied)

And that relatability can be especially valuable. How, might you ask? Lovehoney’s sex and relationship expert Christine Rafe explains…

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Deep down, they’re just like us

Keeping tabs on the love lives of public figures can be deeply validating and comforting for our own situations.

“Watching others stumble, repair, grow or walk away is reassuring, especially whenever our relationships feel uncertain,” Christine explains.

“These stories act as emotional mirrors, helping us process our own desires, fears and boundaries. At best, they offer connection, validation and the comforting truth that love is very rarely linear for anyone.”

Celebrity couples make us believe in love

It’s no secret that most of us crave security and emotional continuity in our relationships, and forever couples – big names who’ve been together longer than expected – can offer genuine hope to those desperate to settle down and meet the one.

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“[Celebrities] provide evidence that deep commitment can survive change, ageing and hardships,” Christine stresses.

A happily-ever-after can be possible. (Credit: Canva)

“Our fascination shows that many of us still want that reassurance that long-term love is possible, even if it doesn’t look perfect or traditional.”

They say nothing in this world is certain except death and taxes, but as it turns out facing heartbreak is unavoidable too – even for glamorous Hollywood stars.

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“Money, beauty or fame won’t protect anyone from growing apart, mismatched needs, making mistakes or miscommunication,” Christine stresses, adding that there are benefits to watching high-profile figures struggle.

According to the expert, although the chaos and initial grief of a break-up can hit hard, seeing celebrities bounce back and move on after navigating significant relationship hurdles – think failed first dates, spontaneous affairs and decades-long marriages – is reassuring enough that things can get better.

“[Public] break-ups help reduce shame around divorce, therapy and starting over, reinforcing the idea that relationships ending doesn’t mean failure, but often evolution.”

See, celebrity news isn’t all that bad…

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Famous couples that are still together

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson

The couple are still together and thriving. (Credit: Supplied)

First meeting on set in 1981, the co-stars went public with their relationship in 1986. They married two years later and had two children.

David & Victoria Beckham

The Beckhams are famous for their love story. (Credit: Supplied)

The soccer star and ex-Spice Girl met in 1997 and married two years later with firstborn, Brooklyn as ring bearer. They now share four kids in total.

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Famous couples that have broken up

Hugh jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

A shock divorce was the end of this couple’s decades-long romance. (Credit: Supplied)

The actors’ 27-year marriage was cut short in 2023, though they were not officially divorced until 2025.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez

Bennifer fans are still hoping the infamous couple will reunite once more. (Credit: Supplied)

‘Bennifer’ made headlines in 2004 after calling off their engagement. They reunited and wed two decades later, before divorcing in 2025.

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