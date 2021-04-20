Anthony & Jess | QLD
Hotel concierge Anthony, 20, specialises in building authentic replicas. Meanwhile, science communicator Jess, 30, loves a challenge by building upside down or on strange angles.
Atlanta & Jeff | SA
LEGO enthusiasts Atlanta, 25, and Jeff, 28, met at a Supanova convention while working for a luxury Dungeons and Dragons dice company. Together they own several thousand dollars’ worth of LEGO and spend 10 to 15 hours per week on their incredible builds.
Amy & Dawei | VIC
These competitors certainly know their stuff! After meeting in 2019, Amy and Dawei, both 33, created their own YouTube channel, Foxy Bloxie, where they review LEGO together.
Ryan & Gabby | VIC
Ryan, 42, is an avid musician and Gabby, 39, trained in theatre arts and stage management. These two creatives are ready to put their imaginations to the test.
Sarah & Fleur | VIC
The Brick Pit sure won’t be daunting to these LEGO-loving mums, with Sarah, 45, owning an estimated 50,000 LEGO pieces, while Fleur, 42, has around 110,000.
Owen & Scott | WA
Although these 26-year-old friends have very different minds on a creative level, they believe they complement each other perfectly. Scott looks at the bigger picture and Owen is detail-oriented.
David & Gus | VIC
Engineer Gus, 36, knew that LEGO Masters was the perfect opportunity to challenge his creativity. Along with project manager David, 41, the pair are excited to show off their skills with unique and creative builds.
Harrison & Michael | NSW/ACT
Harrison, 26, and Michael, 25, quickly became friends in high school after they both discovered their shared love of LEGO. But do these pals have what it takes?
