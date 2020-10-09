Kerri-Anne Kennerley (pictured) is set to make the most spectacular comeback, when she joins the cast of the upcoming stage show Pippin. Getty

Kerri-Anne, who plays the role of Pippin’s saucy grandmother Berthe, will be required to pull out all the stops as she sings while balancing on a circus trapeze.

Speaking on The Morning Show, entertainment editor Peter Ford said Kerri-Anne has been getting plenty of practice at circus school in preparation for the role.

“The role that Kerri-Anne will be playing is really just one scene and one big number, but it’s a show-stopping number,” Peter told hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies.

Kerri-Anne (right) confirmed she had joined the cast of Pippin on Thursday.

“You basically walk in there, steal the show and go home… It’s a great gig for her,” he added.

Taking to Instagram, Kerri-Anne also confirmed the news, while sharing a behind-the-scenes video of herself balancing on the trapeze.

“I told you I wanted to join the circus! So excited to be playing Berthe in Pippin. Now I have the chance to sing upside down,” Kerri-Anne captioned.

Joining Kerri-Anne on stage is a stellar cast, including is Ainsley Melham, who plays Pippin, Gabrielle McClinton, who plays the Leading Player and Simon Burke, who plays Pippin’s father.

The hit Broadway show (pictured) tells the story of Pippin, a young man at a crossroads in his life, who is travelling with mysterious troupe of performers.

Lucy Maunder will also play Catherine, a widow and mother who falls in love with Pippin, while Leslie Bell plays his evil stepmother and Euan Doidge plays Lewis, Pippin’s half-brother.

The show will also mark the return of musical theatre, after the industry took an unexpected and devastating hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Frost said: “We’re thrilled to introduce the sensational cast who will bring this exhilarating musical to life and open up Sydney musical theatre again.

“The Gordon Frost Organisation has always had the capacity to assemble high calibre casts during its 40 year history of productions, and PIPPIN is no different,” he said.

Pippin premieres at Sydney Lyric Theatre, The Star on November 24.